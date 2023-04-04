TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Easter is this weekend, which means children and families will be getting ready to hop into various egg hunts, both large and small around the Tampa Bay area.

This county-by-county list will be updated with more Easter egg hunts as information comes into our newsroom.

If you know of any other Easter egg hunts going on in the Tampa Bay area, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com.

Hillsborough County

Location: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, 001 N Blvd, Tampa

The Tampa Downtown Partnership will host a family-friendly egg hunt on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thousands of plastic eggs will be distributed and children and adults are encouraged to participate.

Each age group will be given a specific combination of eggs to find and redeem to win a prize. For those 18 and older, participants are eligible to win a grand prize downtown staycation.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own basket or decorate a bag while supplies last.

New this year, Ashley will be hiding a select number of golden eggs, which will lead to grand prizes. All egg hunt participants must be registered for the event by noon.

The Easter event will also include opportunities, such as photos with the Easter bunny, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

Location: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

The Florida Aquarium is celebrating Easter this week with themed events that are included in general admission.

There will be Easter bunny photo opportunities in the aquarium’s CIBC Lounge (located on the second floor) daily beginning Friday through Sunday at various times. There will also be a “sensory-friendly Easter Bunny photo session on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30.

Guests can pick up a card from the Guest Services desk to participate in the “egg-citing” scavenger hunt!

Location: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa

This weekend, Busch Gardens is holding an Easter Eggstravaganza with an egg hunt, fun activities, animal interactions and a special story time with Sesame Street friends.

On Saturday and Sunday, the park will have egg hunts for kids 8 and under and ages 9-12, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Festival Field. Registration is required for the egg hunt as space is limited.

There will also be a golden egg hunt on both days, where 40 golden eggs will be hidden throughout the park in areas accessible to guests. Once found, the egg should be taken to guest services to claim a special prize. Only one golden egg redemption per person is valid.

Guests can also hop on over to Sesame Street Safari of Fun for a special Easter scavenger hunt, Easter story time read by characters, and meet and greets with the furry friends. Elmo’s Eggstravaganza will begin on April 6, until April 10.

Special animal enrichments can be seen throughout the weekend in the park’s various habitats.

Location: Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Armature Works is hosting an Easter-filled afternoon on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families are invited to the west lawn to visit the Easter bunny, participant in crafts, a petting zoo, a bounce house, food trucks, an Easter egg hunt and more!

Children should be pre-registered for the Easter egg hunt to participate. Those who find a gold egg will get a special prize from Astro Craft Ice Cream. Check-in will open at 9:30 a.m. on Market Street on Sunday.

Pinellas County

Location: 615 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

This is the inaugural year for the Easter egg hunt at the St. Pete Pier, which will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday. More than 20,000 eggs will be hidden throughout Spa Beach Park, including special golden eggs filled with prizes like a Doc Ford’s Gift Basket, an Astro Craft Ice Cream, free membership to the St. Pete Museum of History and more!

There will also be meet-and-greet photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, vendors, face painting, balloon art and more.

The free event is open to kids aged 12 and under.

Location: Winter the Dolphins’ Beach Club, 655 S Gulfview Blvd, Clearwater

The eco-friendly waterfront hotel inspired by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s late rescue dolphin “Winter” will celebrate Easter on the beach on Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. Guests need to arrive before 9:30 a.m. to register.

Activities include an Easter egg hunt in the sand, Easter bunny photos and a bagged breakfast.

The event is free for beach club guests and $10 for visitors.

Location: St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Dr, St. Pete Beach

The underwater egg hunt at the community pool will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event and are $5 per child.

Guests can enjoy two bounce houses, arts and crafts, an appearance by the Easter Bunny and more.

Pasco County

Location: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

The annual Easter Festival at Raprager Farms will take place starting Friday at 9 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

There are multiple egg hunt times, and more than 50,000 eggs will be hidden throughout the weekend. Tickets for multiple egg hunt times throughout the weekend are now available online.

Guests are asked to arrive at the farm before their scheduled time. Tickets must also be purchased before the hunt. Children 2 and under do not need a ticket for admission or the egg hunt but will still be allowed to participate.

The Easter bunny will be in attendance for hugs and photos. There will also be baby chickens, ducks and rabbits for guests to see and hold, in addition to other activities.

Location: 11919 Alric Pottberg Rd, Shady Hills

Pasco County Safety Town and The Concourse are hosting an evening Easter celebration starting Friday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person. Cash or credit is accepted and guests can purchase tickets online. At the celebration, guests can enjoy unlimited rides on the Easter Eggs-press Passenger train, food and more for all ages and abilities.

Children can only participate in one egg hunt. Participants who find a golden egg win an Easter basket, pictures with the Easter Bunny and more!

For more information, visit The Concourse Facebook page here.

Sarasota County

Location: Dr. Martin Luther King Way between Osprey Avenue and Coconut Avenue 2529 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota

The City of Sarasota and community partners are holding a family-friendly Newtown Spring Festival and Parade on Sunday from 2-7 p.m.

The free festival is inspired by the Newtown Easter Parade, which began in 1960s.

The event will include a festival with vendors, food trucks, and live music located adjacent to the recently relocated Leonard Reid house at 2529 N. Orange Avenue.

A parade featuring local organizations and community groups will begin at 2 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.