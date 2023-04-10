TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to grab your wallets! On Monday, diamond-certified rapper Lil Baby announced that he’s bringing his 32-date national tour to Tampa this fall.

The award-winning rapper is set to perform at AMALIE Arena on September 15 at 7 p.m.

The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho will be opening for him while on tour.

Fans can buy tickets for the concert starting April 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $45.75 to $275.75. Advanced parking passes are also available on ParkWhiz.com.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.