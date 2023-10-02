TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The reunion of a lifetime is headed to Tampa Bay this winter as Lauryn Hill and Fugees team up for the singer’s “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary” tour.

Hill and the Fugees will perform at Amalie Area on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

The eight-time Grammy Award winner was previously supposed to play at St. Petersburg’s Al Lang Field in 2018 but canceled the show. The last time Hill visited the area was in 2016 and 2011.

“I’ve almost felt compelled to carry a torch or to keep a light shining regarding the continual performance of the Miseducation album. I believe here’s been a reason for that, and the Fugees coming back together for performances too feels like unfinished business we’re destined to handle,” Fugees member Wyclef Jean said in a statement. “The connections are real and uncanny, and the magic and synergy between us has not been deterred by time. I believe the messages that we and the art we made embody something moving, meaningful and important for us and for the world.”

Wyclef Jean, from left, Lauryn Hill, and Pras of Fugees perform during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In 2015, Hill’s iconic album was added to the Library of Congress, and following its release, the artist became the first woman to be nominated for 10 Grammys in one year and the first woman to win five Grammys in one night.

On top of the album’s many accolades, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill impacted music, fashion, American and world culture and continues to influence the world’s biggest artists.

“Reuniting with Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean for the Miseducation Tour is a full circle moment,” fellow Fugee Pras said in a press release. “I look forward to celebrating with fans worldwide who have supported us for over 25 years. This tour is about the power of music to leave an indelible impact.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m., with ticket prices ranging from $55.75 to $295.75.