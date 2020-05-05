Last supermoon of 2020 will rise this week

The biggest supermoon of the year is shown shortly after rising on April 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The final supermoon of the year will be visible in the sky this week.

May’s supermoon, also known as the “Flower Moon,” will reach peak fullness on Thursday, May 7, at 6:45 a.m. EDT, according to NASA.

The spectacle is the final of four supermoons this year. The others occurred in February, March and April.

A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is at its perigee at the same time it is full.

According to NASA, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Flower Moon, because flowers that are abundant this time of year. It also corresponds to Vesak, also known as Buddha Purnima, a holiday observed by Buddhists across Asia.

The moon will reach its closest point to earth at 6:45 a.m. Thursday and can be observed with the naked eye.

Skywatchers can use the Farmer’s Almanac’s moonrise and moonset calculator to see when it will be visible in your area.

