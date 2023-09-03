TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Labor Day Weekend is here and WFLA has compiled a list of what’s open and what’s closed, along with any adjusted hours for the holiday.

GROCERY STORES:

  • Publix: Open regular hours. (excluding pharmacy)
  • Target: Open regular hours.
  • Walmart: Open regular hours.
  • Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.
  • Whole Foods: Open regular hours.
  • Aldi: Limited hours. (Tampa hours)

DRUG STORES:

  • CVS: Open regular hours (pharmacy has adjusted hours)
  • Walgreens: Open regular hours.

RETAIL:

  • International Plaza and Bay Street is open for regular hours.
  • Westshore Plaza is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Westfield Citrus Park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Countryside Mall is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Tampa Premium Outlets is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • University Mall is open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Ikea: Open regular hours.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open regular hours.
  • Kohl’s: Open regular hours.
  • Lowes: Open regular hours.
  • Macy’s: Open regular hours.
  • Big Lots: Open regular hours.
  • Petco: Open regular hours.
  • TJ Maxx: Open regular hours.
  • Home Goods: Open regular hours.

BANKS:

  • Most banks are closed on Monday.
  • Banking through bank apps may be available.
  • ATMs may be available.

POST OFFICES:

  • U.S. Post Office, FedEx, and UPS are closed on Monday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES/SERVICES:

  • Conservation parks, nature preserves, and boat ramps are open.
  • Dog parks, splash pads, and skate parks are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • All City of Tampa offices are closed on Monday.
  • All trash and recycling collections will be modified. Check the modified schedule here.
  • All libraries are closed on Monday.
  • County government administrative offices are closed on Monday.
  • County parks and recreation centers are closed on Monday.
  • Development Services are closed on Monday.
  • Sunshine Line transportation service is closed on Monday.
  • Social Services offices and call center are closed on Monday.
  • Water Resources Customer Service Center in Brandon is closed on Monday. Emergency calls can be made to 813-744-5600.