TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Labor Day Weekend is here and WFLA has compiled a list of what’s open and what’s closed, along with any adjusted hours for the holiday.
GROCERY STORES:
- Publix: Open regular hours. (excluding pharmacy)
- Target: Open regular hours.
- Walmart: Open regular hours.
- Trader Joe’s: Open regular hours.
- Whole Foods: Open regular hours.
- Aldi: Limited hours. (Tampa hours)
DRUG STORES:
- CVS: Open regular hours (pharmacy has adjusted hours)
- Walgreens: Open regular hours.
RETAIL:
- International Plaza and Bay Street is open for regular hours.
- Westshore Plaza is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Westfield Citrus Park is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Countryside Mall is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tampa Premium Outlets is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- University Mall is open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Ikea: Open regular hours.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open regular hours.
- Kohl’s: Open regular hours.
- Lowes: Open regular hours.
- Macy’s: Open regular hours.
- Big Lots: Open regular hours.
- Petco: Open regular hours.
- TJ Maxx: Open regular hours.
- Home Goods: Open regular hours.
BANKS:
- Most banks are closed on Monday.
- Banking through bank apps may be available.
- ATMs may be available.
POST OFFICES:
- U.S. Post Office, FedEx, and UPS are closed on Monday.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES/SERVICES:
- Conservation parks, nature preserves, and boat ramps are open.
- Dog parks, splash pads, and skate parks are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- All City of Tampa offices are closed on Monday.
- All trash and recycling collections will be modified. Check the modified schedule here.
- All libraries are closed on Monday.
- County government administrative offices are closed on Monday.
- County parks and recreation centers are closed on Monday.
- Development Services are closed on Monday.
- Sunshine Line transportation service is closed on Monday.
- Social Services offices and call center are closed on Monday.
- Water Resources Customer Service Center in Brandon is closed on Monday. Emergency calls can be made to 813-744-5600.