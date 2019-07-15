Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with cake batter-filled, $1 dozen donuts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Krispy Kreme is going all out for their 82nd birthday.

Starting Monday, July 15, you can get a limited-edition donut filled with birthday cake batter. The treat is dipped in strawberry ice cream and topped with sprinkles. The offer will be available all week.

Then on Friday, July 19 only, the chain is offering $1 Original Glazed Dozens with any dozen purchase.

Krispy Kreme was founded on July 13, 1937 in Winston Salem, North Carolina.

