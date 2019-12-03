Kindness Day Dec. 13 to benefit local charities

Tampa, Fla. – WFLA News Channel 8 will host its11th annual KINDNESS DAY on Friday, Dec. 13 at News Channel 8 located at 200 S. Parker St. in Tampa.

“We are honored to host this annual event that truly represents the 8 On Your Side brand and serves our Tampa Bay community,” said Mark Higgins, Vice-President and General Manager of WFLA/News Channel 8 and WTTA/Great 38.

News Channel 8’s KINDNESS DAY is sponsored by Hyundai of New Port Richey, Circle K, Famous Tate, Publix Supermarkets, Achieva Credit Union, Tampa Bay Lightning and the Tampa Bay Times. Circle K is offering a FREE cup of coffee at its locations throughout the Tampa Bay area on Dec.13 for every $2 donation its customers give towards “kindness.” All proceeds will be for the charities.

The four charities benefiting from KINDNESS DAY include Feeding Tampa Bay, OneBlood, Toys for Tots and the Teddy Bear Roundup. Volunteers will accept donations Friday starting at 6 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at News Channel 8 via a fast and easy drive-through system. The drop-off location will be at the station’s visitor parking lot. OneBlood’s Big Red Bus will also be on site to accept blood donations for those that have time to stop, park and donate.

As an ‘act of kindness – as supplies last – each passing car will be handed ONE Goody Bag containing gifts and offers from our kind and generous “community partners,” which includes Circle K; Achieva Credit Union; Chick-fil-A; Florida Strawberry Festival; Monster Jam; AMA SuperCross; Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Tampa Bay Rays; Caspers Company McDonald’s Restaurants; Henry B. Plant Museum; Florida Museum of Photographic Arts; Jurassic World Live Tour; Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park; Gasparilla Distance Classic Association; Florida Lottery; OneBlood; Publix Supermarkets; Tampa Bay Lightning and The Ellen Show.

DROP-OFF ITEMS NEEDED are new teddy bears, canned and nonperishable foods, new unwrapped toys and willing blood donors. To find other details and learn how you can donate go to WFLA.com/KINDNESSDAY. Join us and GIVE the gift that doesn’t come in a box – KINDNESS.