TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy show to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this summer.

The event will be held on June 2 at 8 p.m.

“Over the years Hart has become Hollywood’s box office powerhouse, opening eleven films at number one at the box office and grossing more than $4.23 billion in global revenue,” a press release said.

“Hart continues to develop, star, and produce feature films, television, and podcasts via Hartbeat for his various partners which include Netflix, Peacock, Sirius XM, and Audible. Hart is currently touring nationally with his eighth hour of stand-up material; the tour is titled ‘The Reality Check’ Tour. The tour was recently named the #1 Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard and Hart was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 on behalf of the new hour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $203.

Fans can access venue presale tickets starting Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook pages.