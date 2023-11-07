Video shows Kenny Chesney tour setup from 2022

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — No shoes? No shirt? No problem, fans can still get groovy “When the Sun Goes Down” with Kenny Chesney in Tampa next year. That’s right, the country star is bringing summer and good times to Raymond James Stadium with his “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.”

After his intimate “I Go Back Tour” last year, the eight-time Entertainer of the Year will bring his new tour to 18 stadiums across the country, bringing some of his old friends along to enjoy the good times.

(Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

The star country singer will be joined by the multi-Grammy-award-winning Zac Brown Band, CMA New Artist nominee Megan Moroney, and Uncle Kracker. A few more “major surprises” are also in store for the upcoming tour.

“I wanted a name that suggested – obviously – when all the good stuff starts to happen. The one thing I’ve learned about No Shoes Nation and these stadium shows is they start the good times early and they just keep it going,” Chesney said regarding his tour name. “But we all know, when the sun goes down, that’s when people really get loose and enjoy themselves.”

“So, I can’t wait to get back out there, stadium-sized ’cause there’s nothing like 60,000 members of No Shoes Nation singing these songs. It’s gonna be awesome,” he added.

Chesney’s “Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour” kicks off in Tampa on April 20, 2024. Concert tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17.

To purchase tickets, follow this link, and get ready to party next spring “…because everything gets hotter when the sun goes down…”