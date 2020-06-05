It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

by: Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) — It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate — social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

