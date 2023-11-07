TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Five GOP presidential candidates are expected to take the stage in Miami on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for the third Republican primary debate, hosted by NBC News and sanctioned by the Republican National Committee.

NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt and Meet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker will moderate the debate alongside Hugh Hewitt, host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network.

More than 15 NBC News anchors, correspondents, reporters will provide coverage and analysis leading up to and after the event.

The event will air live from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on WFLA News Channel 8, NBC News NOW, which can be found on NBCNews.com, Peacock and all major streaming platforms.

It will also be available with real-time audio translations in Spanish on NoticiasTelemundo.com, Noticias Telemundo’s X, Facebook and YouTube accounts and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, as well as the cable channel Universo. You can also listen to audio coverage of the debate through TuneIn.

Those overseas can watch the debate through Sky News services, including Sky News in English, Sky TG24, and through affiliates in the Middle East.

If you miss the live coverage, you’ll be able to watch it on demand on Peacock or when it re-airs on Telemundo at 12 a.m. ET.