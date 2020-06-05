How to see Friday’s Strawberry Moon

An airplane flies past June’s full moon known as the Strawberry Moon on June 27, 2018 in Montebello, California. – The Strawberry Moon gets its name from Native Americans on the continent’s East Coast for it signalled the time when strawberries were ripe and ready to be picked. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WFLA/CNN) – It’s a “sweet” day for stargazers.

The next full moon, dubbed the strawberry moon, will be visible in the sky on Friday. The Eastern Hemisphere will see a partial eclipse, but that won’t be visible in North America.

According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this the Strawberry Moon, as it was a time for strawberries to ripen. It was known as the Full Rose Moon in Europe and also the Honey Moon.

The full moon will peak at 3:12 p.m. on the East Coast. But if you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of the moon on Friday night or view it online.

To see it Friday morning, face the western part of the sky at moonset. Or you can view it later at moonrise, facing the eastern part of the sky.

The Virtual Telescope Project will livestream the event from Rome, Italy at 3 p.m. ET.

The moon will still look full throughout the weekend.

