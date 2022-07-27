TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An online calculator is putting sports fans’ salaries up against some of the top-paid athletes in the world to see just how short of a time it would take a star like Tom Brady or Lionel Messi to earn an average American salary.

The calculator was designed by BetSperts, a sports betting website. All pay figures for athletes were taken from Forbes’ list of highest paid athletes of 2022.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual pay for the average jobs category in Florida is $53,857.

Using that number in the BetSperts athlete salary calculator, it would take Tom Brady just five hours and 37 minutes to earn the average Floridian’s salary.

Within 30 seconds of using BetSperts’ calculator, Brady had earned $156.94.

BetSperts broke down Brady’s salary, reporting the star quarterback earns $83,900,000 a year, which equates to $229,863 a day. Brady earns a hefty amount per hour at $9,578.

Brady currently has multiple endorsement deals, as well as his fitness brand TB12, a production company and a NFT platform.