TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The iconic band Hootie & the Blowfish is hitting the road next year for their “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” next summer – and they’re coming to Tampa!

Band members Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld will kick off their 43-city tour at the end of May 2024, marking the band’s first full tour since 2019.

“Basically overnight, our lives changed when Cracked Rear View did what it did – and yet as we quickly moved from vans and college bars to tour busses and arenas, not much else changed with how we approached making music and sharing it with our fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “Edwin McCain told someone at the time that touring with us felt like summer camp with trucks… and that’s exactly how we want next year to feel, too. We can’t wait for you to join us!”

Hootie & the Blowfish will perform at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on Sept. 26, 2024. The band will also have two more shows in Florida, including stops in Jacksonville and West Palm Beach.

Collective Soul and Edwin McCain as special guests on the tour, according to a press release.

Tickets for the “Summer Camp with Trucks Tour” go on sale Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. Presale access for Hootie & the Blowfish e-newsletter subscribers begins on Tuesday at noon until Thursday, Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets.

To purchase tickets, follow this link.