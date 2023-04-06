Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.
#13. Tung-tung
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 10829 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617-3646
#12. Hao Wah
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1713 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5812
#11. Ho Ho Choy Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1441 E Fletcher Ave Suite 125, Tampa, FL 33612-3633
#10. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1816 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-3907
#9. PF Chang’s
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4100 George J Bean Pkwy Terminal Hub, Tampa, FL 33607-1402
#8. China Latina
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Price: $
– Address: 3715 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612-8774
#7. Yummy House South China Bistro
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 302 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1239
#6. Fushia Asian Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 15317 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-2144
#5. China Yuan
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8502 N Armenia Ave Ste 1A, Tampa, FL 33604-2577
#4. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 219 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810
#3. Yummy House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2202 W Waters Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33604-2741
#2. Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-3211
#1. Yummy House China Bistro
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2620 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4447
