Spicy Chinese Take Out Food with Chopsticks and Fortune Cookies

Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

#13. Tung-tung

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 10829 N 56th St, Tampa, FL 33617-3646

#12. Hao Wah

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1713 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629-5812

#11. Ho Ho Choy Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1441 E Fletcher Ave Suite 125, Tampa, FL 33612-3633

#10. Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1816 N West Shore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607-3907

#9. PF Chang’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4100 George J Bean Pkwy Terminal Hub, Tampa, FL 33607-1402

#8. China Latina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Price: $

– Address: 3715 E Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612-8774

#7. Yummy House South China Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 302 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609-1239

#6. Fushia Asian Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15317 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647-2144

#5. China Yuan

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8502 N Armenia Ave Ste 1A, Tampa, FL 33604-2577

#4. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (488 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 219 Westshore Plz, Tampa, FL 33609-1810

#3. Yummy House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 W Waters Ave Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33604-2741

#2. Liang’s Bistro Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17515 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647-3211

#1. Yummy House China Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2620 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33610-4447

