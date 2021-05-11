Green light therapy lamp created by Tampa man could reduce migraine symptoms, research shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A small sliver of green light could be the key to lighten migraine suffering for those who suffer from the oftentimes debilitating headaches.

Ajay Kori is a co-founder of the “Allay Lamp,” a lamp with a green light that can help someone suffering from a headache feel better within a half hour.

Kori grew up in Town ‘N’ Country and first learned to code at the University of South Florida while he was still in middle school. He started his first online company while he was a student at Hillsborough High School and has loved entrepreneurship ever since.

He owns multiple companies, but the Allay Lamp and the research behind it at Harvard Medical School is what he is currently focusing his energy on.

His father helped inspire the idea.

“He was talking with one of his good friends at Harvard who had stumbled upon this phenomenon that a narrow band of green light can actually reduce your headaches,” said Kori. “Once we saw the research and saw what he had kind of discovered at his lab, we realized we needed to get this out to as many people as possible.”

Kori said the research at Harvard is currently focused on when a person already is suffering from a migraine, but hey says the Allay Lamp does have another use to stop a headache before it begins.

“So we know it makes that headache better, especially if you can sit in the light for at least 30 minutes. That being said, there has been research at the University of Arizona, and a lot of our customers have used it as a preventative measure and it seems to have efficacy there as well,” he said.

Dr. Rami Burstein of Harvard Medical discovered the narrow band of green light actually calms a person’s brain.

Kori said when a person has a migraine or a headache, that means there is too much activity going on in the brain. He said Dr. Burstein found that the light calms the brain and reduces the electrical activity that’s happening.

The green light has almost the opposite effect of blue light, which commonly comes from computers and smartphone screens and in some studies has been shown to deplete melatonin in the brain, which is why it’s common advice to reduce screen time on a phone or computer before going to bed.

“So it actually can help you fall asleep faster if you’re having anxiety, it can help reduce that. The biggest effect, of course, is with people who have migraines because that’s a result of an overactive brain, and this is calming the brain,” he explained. “So this is going to take you from a, ‘oh my God, I can’t stand that feeling in my head,’ to a much more manageable feeling.”

Kori explained the light isn’t actually green, but the wavelengths in this specific light cause us to see it as a green color.

“You can’t just turn a Phillips hue green or buy a green lightbulb,” Kori explained.

The Allay lamp is available for the general public for $150 online, but Kori said they are going fast as they work to fill the demand.

Part of the reason is due to the pandemic, Kori tells News Channel 8 there is an actual increase in migraines in the general public, as stress is one of the biggest triggers for headaches.

“Unfortunately this last year has been very stressful for a lot of people. So the incidents of migraines overall have gone up. Because of that… we’re trying to get narrow green light into as many peoples’ hands as possible,” he said

The company’s goal is to make this narrow band of green light as accessible as possible to as many people as possible.

Another goal of Kori’s is a push to install green lighting in offices when people prone to migraines and headaches begin returning as coronavirus restrictions continue to be lifted.

“It’s something that I think is very overlooked, but a large percentage of the population has migraines and as these offices reopen to a population that is dealing with a lot of different things going on, we strongly believe that headaches and migraines are one of the things that they should accommodate for,” Kori said.