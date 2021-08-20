Get ready to cheer on the Bucs, attend a ‘puppy bowl’ this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a really fun weekend in Tampa Bay this weekend, as the Buccaneers return to Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and many fundraising events will be held.

You can even audition to be on the Tampa Bay Lightning “Blue Crew” yourself!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. “Puppy Bowl” at Two Shepherds Taproom

Company Fetch Social and Coppertail Brewing are presenting this event at Two Shepherds Taproom on Saturday. The backyard of the brewery will be turned into a football field with pools for everyone’s four-legged friends.

Other events on tap include the “Tampa Bay Buccaneers Doggy Costume Contest” and a football throw challenge.

Tickets are $30 for non-members and donations will go toward the Team Godwin Foundation and Compassion Kind.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning Auditions for the “Blue Crew”

Auditions for the Tampa Bay Lightning “Blue Crew” will take place this weekend. The crew serve as community ambassadors.

“The Bolts Blue Crew is comprised of energetic, outgoing and confident individuals who use their unique talents, personalities, and performance skills to help create world-class fan engagements while serving as an extension of the Tampa Bay Lightning brand,” the team’s website says.

Auditions will take place Sunday at noon at Amalie Arena and all participants must register online.

3. Live Love St. Pete Pop-up Benefit for “The Kind Mouse”

“Live Love St. Pete” will be hosting a pop-up sale to benefit The Kind Mouse, a charity for feeding children in the area with food insecurities.

4. Be an Angel Day Fundraiser

Global Eco Army will hos an eco-fundraiser at the Wyndham Grand in Clearwater Beach on Sunday.

The organization’s mission is to plant seven billion trees worldwide this year, as well as purchase two interceptors to clean plastic pollution on both hemispheres with a goal of $60 million.

5. National Honey Bee Day

Beekeepers around the world will celebrate National Honey Bee Day on Saturday, including Strive Hive Solutions in Valrico.

If you are interested in finding places to buy honey in Tampa Bay, you can head to LocalHoneyFinder.org, or if you are interested in beekeeping, you can check out more information on the Tampa Bay Bee Keepers Association website.

6. Katt Williams World War III Tour at Amalie Arena

Katt Williams will bring his tour to the arena on Saturday.

The event begins at 8 p.m. and the doors open 60 to 90 minutes prior to the show.

Tickets are at $59.

7. Bier Festival continues at Busch Gardens

Bier Festival is ongoing at Busch Gardens this weekend.

The festival will be celebrating local Florida breweries and those across the state in their beverages. Romzek said the local brews will be “sprinkled throughout different eateries” in the park.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

Your Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Titans at Raymond James Stadium for their first preseason game beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.