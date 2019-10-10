From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World

TAMPA (WFLA) – While we may not have changing leaves and cooler temperatures, fall in Florida does bring fun and festive events to the Walt Disney World Resort. Here’s a look at some of the spooky (but really not-so-scary) ways to celebrate the season.



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

For a hauntingly good time, head over to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a special-ticketed event that takes place select evenings in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. It’s an after-hours extravaganza featuring special shows and activities like trick-or-treat trails, exclusive character meet-and-greets, and some ghoulishly delightful Halloween-inspired treats.



And you’ll find some brand new surprises at this year’s party! Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show lights up the skies over Magic Kingdom Park in its debut this year, while Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade includes new additions like the spectral Bride from the Haunted Mansion and a brand new Tomorrowland unit.



Remaining 2019 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are:



– October 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 27, 29 and 31

– November 1



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special event taking place after regular park closing. Separate admission is required.



Tastes of Fall at the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

Aside from pumpkins and goblins and things that go “boo” in the night, another fall tradition at Walt Disney World is the annual Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, now in its 24th year of offering the flavors of the world to Epcot guests.



This year’s Festival sports more than 30 Global Marketplaces, the kiosks serving up all those tasty samplers ranging from silky Canadian cheddar cheese soup to delectable Belgian waffles and lots, lots more. Be on the lookout for new Marketplace kiosks The Alps, Appleseed Orchard, The Donut Box and a reimagined Cool Wash. When you’ve had your fill, stop by the America Gardens Theater for the Eat to the Beat Concert Series featuring some popular recording artists. Still on the bill as of this writing are acts like Kenny G, .38 Special, Sheila E., and Boyz II Men, among others.



The Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is included in your theme park admission. Food and beverage offerings at the Global Marketplaces are available for about $4-$10 each. The Eat to the Beat Concert Series takes place every day of the Festival, and is also included with park admission.



Kick off Christmas with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Yes, we’re talking all things fall, but as soon as the ghosts and goblins clear out of the Magic Kingdom, the holidays take over! The first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the season takes place on November 8, so you can keep celebrating the season with a Christmas twist. Holiday decorations, sweet treats, a special parade, and the magical transformation of Cinderella Castle into a shimmering ice palace will top off your fall fun and get you ready for the “ho-ho-ho”lidays.



Kathy Karalekas is a past Panelist on the Disney Parks Moms Panel, an online forum where guests can have their Disney vacation planning questions answered by a group of everyday moms and dads who are seasoned Disney travelers. Currently, Kathy is a contributing writer for the Tampa Bay Moms Blog and is a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World with her husband and 9-year-old son.



LINKS:



Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Hallowwen Party

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/magic-kingdom/mickeys-not-so-scary-halloween-party/#



New Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Fireworks

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/magic-kingdom/disneys-not-so-spooky-spectacular-fireworks/



Epcot International Food & Wine Festival

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/epcot/food-wine-eat-to-the-beat-concerts/



Eat to the Beat Concert Series

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/entertainment/epcot/food-wine-eat-to-the-beat-concerts/



Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/events-tours/magic-kingdom/mickeys-very-merry-christmas-party/#



Disney Parks Moms Panel

https://disneyparksmomspanel.disney.go.com/