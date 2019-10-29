Everyone gets free tacos at Taco Bell Wednesday

(CNN) – The day before you go trick or treating for candy– you can trick or treat for tacos at Taco Bell.

Wednesday the fast food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.

The give-a-way goes with its “steal a base, steal a taco” World Series promotion.

Washington Nationals Trea Turner stole second base during game one of the series… hence everyone getting a taco.

But the time you have to get a free taco is limited.

The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday– from 2pm to 6pm.

