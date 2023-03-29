TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ben & Jerry’s just got a whole lot sweeter! To thank their “awesome fans,” Ben & Jerry’s shops worldwide will be serving up a free scoop of ice cream next month.

On April 3, from noon to 8 p.m., ice cream lovers will be able to get a free scoop of ice cream in a cup or cone. For Tampa residents, Ben & Jerry’s has two Scoop Shops in the area, and both locations will be participating in the delicious deal.

Tampa Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops can be found at 1106 Gramercy Lane, Tampa; and 409 Mandalay Ave., Clearwater Beach.

According to Ben & Jerry’s website, Free Cone Day began back in 1979 in its first location, which was a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont. The ice cream company said they began the event as a way to thank everyone for all the love and support they received in their first year of business.