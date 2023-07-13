ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Vecna’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

As if the last season of Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” didn’t leave fans wanting more, Universal Orlando Studios is bringing the show to life in a terrifying all-new haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

This fall, “Stranger Things” fans will be transported to Hawkins, Indiana, where they’ll encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is hell-bent on obliterating the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme.

According to Universal, the haunted hours mirror the “mind-bending twists and supernatural terror of Season 4.” Guests will endure a heart-pounding experience alongside Eleven, Max, Eddie and more!

Throughout the haunted house, guests will find themselves on the front line of Vecna’s deadly attacks on the citizens of Hawkins while traveling through iconic scenes, like the Hawkins Lab, Creel House, and Venca’s chilling mind lair.

Fans will even endure demobats and Vecna himself in a race against the clock to escape and save mankind from Vecna’s deadly curse.

See the first look of the “Stranger Things” haunted house below:

“From the opening shots of ‘Stranger Things 4,’ episode one, we knew this was meant to be an experience at Halloween Horror Nights,” Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood John Murdy said.

Universal Orlando’s Assistant Director, Creative Development and Show Direction Lora Sauls added, “We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show.”

Beginning Sept. 1, Universal Orlando guests will be able to fully dive into the post-apocalyptical world. Guests can now purchase tickets for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here, and remember, never go alone.