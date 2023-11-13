TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drake is hitting the road again next year – and he’s bringing a special guest along.

On Monday, the four-time Grammy-award-winning artist revealed he’ll return to Tampa for his “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?.” Rapper J. Cole will be joining the tour for most of the dates.

The dynamic duo, who created classic hits like “In the Morning” and “First Person Shooter,” will perform at Amalie Arena on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the highly anticipated concert go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday, with ticket prices ranging from $85.75 to $395.75.

Cash App Card presale begins on Wednesday at 11 a.m. and ends on Thursday at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit Amalie Arena’s website here.