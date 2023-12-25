OMEN, Utah (WFLA) — Music legend Dolly Parton fulfilled a dying Utah man’s bucket list wish with just one phone call.

LeGrand “LG” Gold, has battled cancer for the past two years, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL-TV.

After receiving some bad news during a doctor’s visit three weeks ago, he grabbed a napkin and wrote down 10 things he would like to do before dying, titled “LG’s List of Living.”

“The scans showed the cancer spreading and getting outside of my liver, and so they said the chemo is not working anymore, the radiation is not working anymore,” Gold told KSL-TV. “They just sent me home and said ‘Be with your family’.”

One of those “List of Living” wishes was to meet Dolly Parton, the country music legend known for songs like “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” Gold thought that item was one of the few that he wouldn’t get the chance to cross off the list.

That was, until the phone rang one morning, lighting up with a call from a Tennessee area code.

“Hey LG, it’s Dolly P,” Parton said over the phone. “I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

Cellphone video recorded by Gold’s family showed him beaming while speaking to the singer.

“Just know that I will always love you. Okay. Well I should have sung that, shouldn’t I have?” Parton said before singing “I Will Always Love You,” sneaking Gold’s name into the chorus.

“She sang me a song, put my name in the song,” Gold told KSL-TV. “I feel like I’m immortal now.”

And no matter how many weeks he has left, Gold said he was grateful the singer made time for him.

“Yeah, it was really cool” Gold told KSL-TV. “It made me feel good.”