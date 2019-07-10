Tropical depression expected to form, but not all hurricanes begin that way

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 continues to organize near the Gulf Coast, Storm Team 8 is reporting that it will definitely strengthen as it approaches land.

Barry would be the second of fourteen anticipated named system of the 2019 season, after Andrea developed late in May.

A tropical depression, defined by the National Hurricane Center as a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 38 mph or less. However not all hurricanes start as tropical depressions

Data from the 2018 hurricane season shows 15 named storms. Of those, eight were hurricanes and only seven of those eight began as a tropical depression.

Although 2017 saw more named storms during its hurricane season, with 17 getting past tropical depression strength, only eight of those began as tropical depressions.

In 2016, only three of the fifteen named storms — seven of which were named storms — began as tropical depressions. Hurricanes Alex, Earl, Matthew and Nicole began at higher strengths when they were recognized by the NHC.

Tropical Depressions that become Hurricanes

While only a few named storms become hurricanes, even fewer went through the tropical depression phase during development. Hover over the bars to see the actual numbers.

Source: National Hurricane Center