SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The man known as ‘King of the High Wire’ is on the ground in Sarasota County right now, getting ready to launch a new holiday production at the University Town Center in collaboration with Sarasota’s Circus Arts Conservatory.

‘A Brave New Wonderland’ will feature talent from around the globe including jugglers, contortionists, a comedian, and aerial artists among other acts. Nik Wallenda and his family will also be taking the stage for a jaw-dropping high wire act.

Wallenda says bringing this production to his hometown in Sarasota is a dream come true for him and his wife.

“This show is a storyline-themed show where you will be taken on a journey through Kwanzaa, through Hanukkah, through Christmas, and a journey again where our main character learns that giving means way more than receiving,” said Wallenda.

Crews spent the last two days erecting the big top for the production. Wallenda was on sight overseeing the work and is spending the next few days building props for the show.

“We are very very hands-on in everything that we do. It is our passion, it is our love, this isn’t work to us. This is what we do. We do this, because we love people and we want to share that love with others to learn to love others as well and living in unity and peace. That is with his production is about, that is what our lives are about and we are hoping to bring that to Sarasota and bring a whole new iteration of what circus is known as,” said Wallenda.

The show will highlight different cultures throughout the holiday season and aims to bring the message of unity to the audience this holiday season.

“The circus arts is one of the oldest forms of entertainment. It is designed to be presented in a ring to bring people together. The feelings are always connectivity within the circus arts. This particular show is highlighting a diverse cast, and really making people realize we are all one, we are all one humanity,” said executive vice president of Circus Arts Conservatory Jennifer Mitchell.

The hope looking ahead is for this holiday production to become a tradition for families in the Tampa Bay area every holiday season.

“This is the inaugural collaborative show, but we intend to make this a holiday tradition just like you see the Nutcracker in communities. ‘A Brave New Wonderland’ will be here for many years and the CAC is committed to keeping the circus arts alive here in Sarasota, because we are the circus capital of the world,” said Mitchell.

The show is set to run between November 18 and December 31. Showtimes will vary and ticket prices will range between $30 and $75.

Tickets for the production are now on sale at circusarts.org.