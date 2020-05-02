Cure boredom with 8 On Your Side coloring pages

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’re bored at home and looking for something to do to pass the time, 8 is On Your Side.

Many of us are spending more time inside these days and trying to find fun activities, so we decided to create some WFLA-themed coloring pages for you and your family to use.

We have four images you can download and color including our Eagle 8 HD helicopter and Max, our puppy with a purpose.

Please feel free to download the images and share your finished artwork with us on Twitter or Facebook!

Max – WFLA’s puppy with a purpose

Eagle 8 – WFLA’s HD helicopter

The NBC peacock

Arr! A Gasparilla pirate

