TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – “Croctober” is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

The shoe line is giving away a free pair to Crocs Club members every day through Friday, with entries accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Crocs asks fans to opt-in to emails to join the Crocs club to be eligible.

“If you don’t win on day 1, re-enter on day 2 (and on) for better and better chances,” the website said.

Winners will be notified by email within 12 hours of the day’s drawing closing.

“Check back all month long for surprises, giveaways, deals, and a BIG 20th Anniversary Croc Day Party on Croctober 23rd that will get your FOMO going, so don’t miss it,” the Crocs website said.