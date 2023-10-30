TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Creed is taking Tampa back to the ’90s next summer with the band’s first tour in over a decade.

On Monday, the multi-platinum and Grammy-award-winning band announced their eagerly awaited “Summer of ’99 Tour.” The three-month-long tour will span across 40 cities, including Tampa and West Palm Beach, Florida.

Creed will be joined by special guests on the tour: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck on select dates. Finger Eleven will also be the band’s opening act for all dates.

The band will take over Tampa on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Then, on Saturday, Sept. 21, Creed will head to West Palm Beach for a performance at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

Fans can snag presale tickets for the “Summer of ’99 Tour” starting at 10 am. on Tuesday. General tickets will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to buy tickets can follow this link.

Nearly 30 years after forming in Tallahassee in 1994, Creed has since gone on to sell more than 52 million albums worldwide, joining iconic bands like Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, and Metallica as one of an elite few hard rock outfits to earn RIAA Diamond-certified status, for more than 11 million sales of Human Clay in the United States.