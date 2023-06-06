TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Wildly popular comedian and actor Matt Rife will be taking over Florida with five performances this fall, including a show very close to Tampa.

On Monday, Live Nation announced Rife’s “Problemattic World Tour.” The “massive” tour consists of over 100 tour dates.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” Matt Rife said in a statement. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife will kick off his Florida leg of the tour starting Oct. 4 with a show in Orlando. He’ll then perform in St. Petersburg, Hollywood, Jacksonville and then Pensacola.

Here are all the dates Matt Rife will perform in Florida:

Oct. 4 in Orlando at Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts

Oct. 5 in St. Pete at Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Oct. 6 in Hollywood at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 7 in Jacksonville at Moran Theater

Oct. 8 in Pensacola at Saenger Theatre

Tickets for the Problemattic World Tour go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to purchase tickets can follow this link.