TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Due to popular demand, renowned comedian Kat Williams announced he’s adding a second show to his Tampa stop next month.

The Emmy award-winning actor will stop at the Yuengling Center for his “The Dark Matter Tour” on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4, promising two nights of “unparalleled comedy that breaks through boundaries and challenges the status quo.”

His first show, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 3, will occur at 8 p.m., while his newly added show, on Sunday, Feb. 4, will start at 7 p.m.

