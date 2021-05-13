Chocolate lovers rejoice: Blue Bell releases new ‘sheet cake’ flavor

BENHAM, Texas (BRPROUD/WFLA) – Chocolate lovers are going to want to hear this: A new Blue Bell ice cream flavor has been released and is available for a limited time.

Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream will start showing up in grocery stores across the country on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for Blue Bell. The company says it’s “the perfect chocolate cake in a carton – no oven required!”

The new ice cream contains Blue Bell milk chocolate ice cream, chocolate sheet cake pieces, chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.

“A sheet cake is simple, but so delicious,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue

Bell. “It is the perfect cake to combine with our milk chocolate ice cream.”

Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.