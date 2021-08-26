Cheese, pepperoni or pineapple, 8 places to grab a slice of pizza in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie… You might be in Tampa!

Whether you’re a plain cheese person, like it spicy with buffalo chicken or have an opinion on the controversial pineapple on pizza topic, there’s a slice for you here in the city.

8 On Your Side compiled a list of eight pizza shops and restaurants where you can grab a slice… or even a whole pie! This is not a complete list of locations, so if you know of any great places to score a good bite even across the entire Tampa Bay area, let us know by emailing online@wfla.com!

Source: Pitza Party

Pitza Party has quite the vast array of pizzas, varying from carina’s chicken, a “CBR” pizza featuring ranch sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, onion and cheddar cheese, as well as your traditional meat lovers and Hawaiian.

You can top off your pizza meal with wings, a salad or even a meat pie.

Source: South Tampa Pizza

South Tampa Pizza is located along Kennedy Boulevard and offers free delivery for all online orders.

Unique pizzas include balsamic eggplant pizza, “The Baked Hippie Pizza” and even the “Florida Man Pizza,” which features in-house beer cheese sauce made with Cigar City’s Florida Man beer, fresh alligator, bell pepper, onion and cheddar and a pepper-jack blend of cheese.

Source: Sally O’Neal’s Pizza Hotline

This pizza restaurant features gluten-free pizza, though those with Celiac’s Disease have to be careful, as other pizzas and pastas made in the kitchen contain gluten.

Here, you can create your own 1/2 and 1/2 signature pizza and they’re brought together in one pie. There is also a chef’s special of the month.

Two of their most unique pizzas include goat cheese prosciutto pizza and portabella goat cheese pizza.

Source: Wood Fired Pizza Wine Bar

This restaurant features naturally leavened artisanal pizzas. Some of those include “Dante’s Inferno,” which is sriracha-infused Wood Fired house-made tomato sauce, meatballs, NY ricotta and grated grana padano.

Other pizza names to check out include “Tampa Verde,” “Palombino Pie,” “Sette Formaggi” and the “Big Sexy Pie,” all with varying, unique ingredients.

Source: Precinct Pizza

Precinct Pizza touts itself as serving authentic New York food, including pizza.

Their pizzas come in 10″, 14″ or 18″ and include creations such as “Ellis Island Alfredo,” “The Bambino Blue Cheese” and “In Liberty We Trust, Thin Crust.”

Some of their ingredients across their pies include Precinct Pizza sauce, meatballs, feta cheese, fresh basil and more.

Source: Windy City Pizza Brothers

This Chicago-style pizza restaurant sits along North 30th Street in Tampa.

They of course sell Chicago-style deep dish cheese pizza, Chicago-style stuffed pizza and Windy City thin-crust “Real Chicago Pizza.”

You can also add wings, toasted ravioli a salad, nuggets or even a meatball or Italian beef sandwich to your meal.

Source: Forest Hills Brick Oven Pizza

While you can create your own pizza with a wide variety of toppings, gourmet pizzas are also available.

Those include the “Pizza alla Vodka,” which their website said was invented by the original Goodfella’s back in 1992 and made with vodka cream sauce and more. The “Tequila Pie” features mozzarella, Patron tequila cream sauce, pancetta and shrimp, baked, then topped with a homemade mango sauce.

Source: Santoro’s Pizzeria

According to their website, Santoro’s Pizzeria is bringing that “Jersey slice” of pizza to Tampa Bay!

While the restaurant says everything stems from their “plain slice,” there are specialty pizzas you can get here, though most are delicious, standard specialty favorites, including margarita, buffalo chicken, veggie, meat lovers (which they call the “E-I-E-I-O”), chicken parm and more.

Let us know what we missed and other great pizza shops throughout the rest of the Tampa Bay area! Your recommendations could be featured in another article!