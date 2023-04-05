TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer is right around the corner, which means theme parks are gearing up for guests and offering ticket deals that residents can’t pass up!

On Wednesday, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced an all-new 2-Park 2-Day ticket offer available for $99.99 only to Florida residents and locals.

Residents who purchase tickets can choose any two parks in Orlando or Tampa from now until April 9.

According to a press release, the ticket offer provides Florida residents with the choice of two of the following theme parks and water parks:

SeaWorld Orlando

Aquatica Orlando

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Adventure Island Water Park

For more information on the limited-time offer or to purchase tickets, visit SeaWorld.com/Orlando and BuschGardens.com/Tampa.