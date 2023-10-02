TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Busch Gardens guests can “expect a blaze of excitement” at the Tampa Bay amusement park next spring as the park is set to open a new fiery roller coaster!

The new coaster, “Phoenix Rising,” is the park’s tenth coaster and the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park, Busch Gardens announced Monday.

While on the coaster, riders will soar above the Serengeti Plain just before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions, and more.

“Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain,” the park said in a statement.

The thrill-seeking ride will also be the first coaster to feature onboard audio, enhancing the rider’s experience with a one-of-a-kind soundtrack.

“Phoenix Rising” is a suspended roller coaster that travels at speeds of up to 44 miles per hour throughout the 1,831-foot journey.

According to Busch Gardens, the best way to experience “Phoenix Rising” and the park itself is with a 2024 Annual Pass, and pass holders will be the first to ride the family-friendly coaster before it opens to the public.

“’Phoenix Rising’ will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

For more information on the new roller coaster or to purchase an annual pass, follow this link.