TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ready for spooky season, Tampa? Busch Gardens unveiled a new “sinister” sale Monday for Tampa Bay’s most terrifying Halloween event, but only for a limited time.

Guests planning to attend Busch Gardens’ Howl-O-Scream event can start saving big on admission tickets with the all-new sinister sale. Parkgoers will save big on single-night tickets, starting at $32.99. Tickets must be purchased by July 30.

This year, guests can face their fears with all-new spine-tingling additions including D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, Big Ed’s Demolition Derby, and Sin City Zombies. Returning favorites include Stranglewood Estate, among other unspeakable horrors yet to be announced.

The spooky Howl-O-Scream event runs on select nights from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 this year. Tickets can be purchased online by following this link.