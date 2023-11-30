Related video above: Billy Joel, Sting coming to Tampa for one night-only concert

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The nation’s largest multi-city musical festival is expanding into Tampa Bay next year, bringing different music genres for everyone to enjoy.

Breakaway, a music festival that blends different music like EDM, pop, house, and dance music, announced it’ll kick off its 2024 multi-city tour at Raymond James Stadium.

The festival will be held on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. Times for the festival have not yet been announced.

Lineups for the 2024 festivals will be announced in the coming months. Previous performers include The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Illenium, Halsey, Louis The Child and more.

“We are excited to share our 2024 festival dates with the addition of Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, and return to Nashville! It’s great to see our festival brand continue to grow and expand as the result of our amazing team’s efforts. We look forward to bringing the Breakaway experience across the country this year and adding new experiences through Breakaway Presents,” Breakaway co-founder Adam Lynn said.

Tickets for the highly anticipated festival are on sale now, with prices ranging from $104 to $1,199. To purchase tickets, visit here.

Created in Columbus, Ohio, in 2016, Breakaway has gone on to become the “must-see event” for music lovers across the country. With the festival expanding into multiple cities, Breakaway welcomed over 100,000 attendees at its festival in 2023 alone.