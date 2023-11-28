TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — R&B superstars Boyz II Men are taking their smooth singing to Tampa for a special concert at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on the sweetest day of the year next year.

On Tuesday, the iconic trio announced they’ll be performing in Tampa on Valentine’s Day at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start out at $105.

Venue presale tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29. Fans can snag the presale tickets through Seminole Hard Rock Tampa’s X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Dec. 1. To purchase tickets, fans can follow this link.

Boyz II Men redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. With classic hits like “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” and “Motownphilly,” the trio has gone on to become the best-selling R&B group of all time, with 64 million albums sold.