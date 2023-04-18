TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to travel back to the 1980s this summer, Tampa!

On Monday, the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre announced that Boy George & Culture Club is coming to Tampa Bay this summer for their “The Letting It Go Show” 2023 tour. The show is part of the Clean Earth Systems Concert Series.

Howard Jones and Berlin will join Boy George & Culture Club for the nostalgic concert.

The English pop band will take the stage on Saturday, July 15, at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m., but guests can grab them a day earlier with the Live Nation Presale. The presale starts Thursday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

According to the amphitheater’s Facebook page, fans can use the code “VINYL” to access presale tickets.

Formed in 1981, Culture Club emerged in the “New Romantic scene.” The pop group is widely considered to be one of the most representative and influential groups of the 1980s.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.