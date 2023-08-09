TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab all your “single ladies,” Queen B is taking over Tampa next week, and the BeyHive has never been more ready!

Whether you’re a Florida native, a Tampa resident, or simply just visiting to see Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” here’s everything you need to know before heading to Raymond James Stadium.

Where to park and access the stadium?

Parking lots at the stadium open at 2 p.m. Handicap parking is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and not available in advance. Fans attending Wednesday night’s concert can purchase parking by following this link, with pricing starting at $53.75.

The city shared that additional parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of your show. Fans can park at the following places:

Hillsborough Community College off Dale Mabry or Lois Avenue.

Al Lopez Park off Himes Avenue.

Jesuit High School off Himes Avenue and MLK Blvd.

If parking spaces are filled up, it’s best to bring cash, as some residents living near the stadium will offer parking at their houses.

All rideshare drop off and pick up will take place at Steinbrenner Field off MLK Blvd. Any personal drop off and pick up will also take place at the field off MLK Blvd.

Gates to the concert open at 6 p.m. with VIP Access beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Floor ticket holders should enter through the Ford Gate, and all other ticket holders should enter through the gate or club entrance designated on their ticket.

When arriving at the stadium, guests should have their digital tickets ready at the gates. The stadium suggests that fans save the tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Play. Screenshots of tickets WILL NOT be accepted.

ADA access will be at the Ford Gate or Gate C.

Where is the merchandise truck located and can you purchase items inside the stadium?

Don’t miss out on Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” merch! The BeyHive can find Queen B’s merchandise truck will be put on the stadium’s South Plaza. There will also be merch stands inside the building.

Raymond James Stadium bag policy:

All bags outside of medical and diaper bags must be 4.5″ by 6.5″ only. Clear bags larger than the required size are still not allowed unless for medical or child needs.

For medical diaper bags, attendees must fill out a special needs form at least 72 hours before their scheduled event day. Guests can fill out the form here.

Prohibited items:

No costumes or signs with battery packs.

Only medical/COVID masks or religious face coverings are permitted. No other masks are allowed on stadium premises.

No clothing, costume or personal effects that may impede the view of those around you will be permitted.

No sings larger than 11″ by 17″ will be permitted. Signs are also not allowed to be on sticks.

No cameras longer than 12 inches (including body, lens, and filter), camera bags and cases, video cameras and GoPros will be permitted.

No large electronics such as digital readers, iPads, or laptops.

To see a full list of prohibited items, visit here.

Beyoncé is set to perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m.