LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lakeland Christmas Parade is a time-honored tradition that’s been enjoyed by the community for generations, but this year, the parade will follow a new path.

On Thursday, the city of Lakeland announced the parade, one of the city’s largest annual events, will follow a new route due to construction impacting Orange Street.

Although the Lakeland Christmas Parade route is changing, the festivities remain the same. This year, the parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 7, and will start with dazzling fireworks over Lake Mirror at 7 p.m. As the first firework is launched, the parade will officially begin.

The new route will begin leaving the RP Funding Center, travel down Lemon Street towards downtown, turn left on Tennessee Avenue, and then right on Main Street. The parade will turn left, traveling around Lake Morton before heading up Tennessee Avenue. At Orange Street, the parade will turn left and continue to the RP Funding Center, where the parade will conclude.

Roads that are impacted by the parade route will close at 5 p.m. except for the portion of Lime Street between Florida Avenue and Lake Beulah Drive, which will close at 3 p.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas in Candyland,” with each float incorporating the theme into its design.