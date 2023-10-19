TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Grammy-award-winning artist Bad Bunny is coming to Tampa on his “Most Wanted Tour” next year!

In May 2024, Bad Bunny will bring what’s expected to be one of the most sought-after concert events of the year to Amalie Arena. While the highly-anticipated concert won’t happen for another few months, fans can already register for tickets.

From now until Monday, Oct. 23, at 2:59 a.m. fans can register to receive a presale code. Once registration closes, a code will be sent out to randomly selected fans who will be able to access the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

After becoming the top touring artist in 2022, the three-time Grammy winner took a break from the stages this year, with exceptions like Coachella and awards show performances. But now he’s back with a 31-city North American arena tour, where fans will be able to enjoy Bad Bunny “in a more intimate setting.”

According to a press release, Bad Bunny’s “Most Wanted Tour” will give fans a more personal experience than his previous tour while also bringing the high-energy stage presence he’s known for.

Bad Bunny will be performing at Amalie Arena on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices for the event ranges from $99.95 to $899.95. To register for tickets, follow this link.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500 for more information.