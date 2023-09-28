SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to party like it’s the 90s!

Fresh off the success of another Backstreet Boys world tour, beloved pop icon Nick Carter is bringing his “Who I Am” tour to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota this fall.

According to a press release, this tour will mark Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years.

“I am so thrilled to embark on this new tour,” Carter said in a statement. “The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour, while debuting new music and creating new memories together.”

Carter’s concert is set for Friday, Oct. 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased online by following this link or by calling the box office at 941-263-6799.

Fans can also visit the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should call 941-263-6726.