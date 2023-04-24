TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all pet lovers! On Monday, Amazon announced it’s bringing back Amazon Pet Day for the second year to celebrate National Pet Month with 48 hours of fetching deals.

Amazon said the two-day event will begin at midnight Tuesday, May 2, and last until May 3. During the Pet Day sales, customers will be able to shop deals on top brands like Purina, Blue Buffalo, Furbo, Milk-Bone, Doggy Parton, and more for all of their furry, fuzzy, and scaly family members’ needs

Pet movie lovers who are also Prime members will be able to save up to 50% on iconic pet movies and shows on Prime Video.

As if offering discounts to customers wasn’t enough, Amazon announced it’s also teaming up with country music legend and founder of Doggy Parton Dolly Parton for Amazon Live broadcasts during the two-day sale.

According to Amazon, Dolly will also make an appearance during the live broadcasts.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Parton said in a statement. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. I’m so excited to join Amazon Live alongside my god-dog, Billy the Kid, to show off some of our Doggy Parton style for Amazon Pet Day this May 2nd and 3rd. Don’t forget to tune in on Amazon!”

For more information on Amazon’s Pet Day sales event, visit here.