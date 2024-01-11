TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group Inc. is airing a special tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King this week to coincide with the national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day.

The half-hour program, “A Granddaughter’s Dream” will air at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 on News Channel 8, and Monday at 7:30 p.m. on its sister station, WTTA.

The special features an interview with the King’s only grandchild Yolanda Renee King and her mother, Arndrea Waters King, president of the Drum Major Institute.

The Kings sat down with KLRT-TV’s Donna Terrell at Atlanta’s Spellman College to discuss the civil rights icons influence and legacy.

The 15-year-old just published a new picture book, “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” which she calls a love letter to her grandparents

Last year, she gave the keynote address at Clemson University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

“I feel that somehow, they are with me and that our spirits are joined in the quest for a just, loving and peaceful world. I am very proud to be their granddaughter, but I am also challenged by their inspiring legacy of vision, courage and their competent leadership. And I know that I’m not alone,” she said.

Nexstar announced Wednesday that it’s donating $10,000 to the Drum Major Institute to honor King’s legacy.