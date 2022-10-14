TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area and as we move closer to Halloween, there is plenty for everyone in the family to do.

From Halloween events for your pup, to Oktoberfest events filled with German food, to dinosaurs in Clearwater, there’s so much to do this weekend!

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 199 Bayfront Drive, Sarasota

Sarasota Rocktoberfest will bring music, German food, like wurstl and pretzels, and beer to J.D. Hamel Park this weekend, starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free, and it’s also pet-friendly. There will also be a marketplace with art, crafts and fine products and services.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Tampa Bay Tailgate Taste Fest is a food competition with local restaurants serving up “the most delicious tailgate foods Tampa has to offer,” according to the event’s website. There will also be live music, college football games shown on video screens and a corn hole tournament.

Admission to the event is free and family-friendly.

Location: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

If you’re not sure where or how to start planning for a wedding, the Tampa Bay Bridal Show is taking place on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg.

There will be food to sample, flowers, gowns and more.

The first 200 pre-registered brides will receive wine glasses as a gift. Tickets are $5 and parking is free.

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Blue Crew will visit Westfield Brandon on Sunday before the Bolts’ first home game to hand out free Lightning swag to those visiting the mall.

Swag will include 30-year anniversary gear like frisbees, sunglasses and car flags.

The giveaway will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the mall.

Location: 4813 N Grady Ave, Tampa

To celebrate spooky season, Two Shepherds Taproom in Tampa is holding its third annual fall fest on Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

There will be a dog costume contest and prizes for the top three costumes. Matching dog and human costumes are encouraged, according to the event’s Facebook event page. Participation is $5 and will benefit the Florida English Bulldog Rescue.

Orange Blossom Brewing will be offering free samples throughout the night. There will also be raffle tickets on sale for prizes, including pet baskets.

Location: 810 E Skagway Ave, Tampa

Pup-O-Ween will take place at New World Brewery on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with trick-or-treat stations for the pups and a costume contest at 3 p.m.

There will be raffles throughout the event and proceeds will benefit the Animal Coalition of Tampa.

The brewery will be accepting donations of liquid laundry detergent, rubbing alcohol, paper towels, bleach and more on the coalition’s behalf.

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

This weekend will be the first for the “Dino Rescue” exhibit at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, which is included with aquarium admission.

“Life-sized dinosaurs” will greet guests at the aquarium, some which move and roar.

Dino Rescue will be available at the aquarium starting Saturday, through April 15.

Location: 6437 Watson Rd, Riverview

Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Brandon is holding their quilt show on Friday and Saturday at the Regent in Riverview.

There will be a marketplace, judged quilts, quilts for sale, a sewing machine raffle, a silent auction and more.

Parking is free and admission is $10 per day, or $15 for two days.