TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Throughout the Tampa Bay area, groups are gathering to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened 22 years ago.

Events are happening throughout the weekend to pay tribute to those lost in the attacks who were in the buildings and those who were in the line of duty.

WFLA compiled a list of events in the area starting Saturday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11.

9/11 Heroes Run

Honoring the fallen and raising awareness

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:50 a.m.

Where: Al Lopez Park, 4808 North Himes Avenue in Tampa

Additional Information: Registration

Tunnel 2 Towers: 9/11 Tribute in Clearwater

Honor Guard flag ceremony, a bell ceremony, a raffle and music

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

Where: OCC Road House and Museum, 10575 49th Street North in Clearwater

9/11 Remembrance 5K/10K (Live Virtual)

Live virtual running event (Facebook group)

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.

Where: Anywhere

Additional information: Entry fee to register is around $26 (depending on race); register by Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m.

5th annual 9/11 Memorial Mile and Local Heroes Awards

Honoring the memory of those lost and recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of the heroes in the community

Unveiling a new permanent display of three pieces of World Trade Center steel for local heroes; ceremonial bell at 8:46 a.m. marking the moment the first plane struck

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 (Memorial mile: 8 a.m., Local Heroes Award and unveiling: 8:30 a.m.)

Where: Tampa Premium Outlets (inside food court), 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz

9/11 Remembrance Dinner and a Movie

Mingle with special forces teams and watch “12 Strong,” a movie based on a special forces team sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Urban Stillhouse, 2232 Fifth Avenue South in St. Pete

9/11 Remembrance Events at Sarasota National Cemetery

Planting of 2,977 mini flags to honor victims

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 North Tamiami Trail

Patriotic performances, speakers, including a retired firefighter injured at the World Trade Center, a 21-gun-salute, and more

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Patriot Plaza, Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72

9/11 Remembrance Special Baseball Game at TD Ballpark

First responders receive free tickets to TD Ballpark as a tribute to brave first responders

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.

Where: 373 Douglas Avenue in Dunedin

9/11 Memorial Exhibit

Veteran education tour, testimonies, photo galleries, Q&A with speakers, and more

When: Sunday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Chill Cawfee, 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico

Additional information: Tickets are free but registration is needed

9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial in Tampa

The self-guided walkthrough includes statues, flower arrangements, an iron beam that was salvaged from Tower 2, and more

When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 1900 North 20th Street

9/11 Memorial Walk

3.43-mile memorial walk from City Hall to Indian Rocks Beach and back

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.

Where: Belleair Beach Community Center/Town Hall, 444 Causeway Boulevard

Free to attend

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Zephyrhills

Displays, exhibits, and guest speakers

When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Zephyrhills Museum of Military History, 39444 South Avenue

Additional information: Parking and entry is free

City of Gulfport 9/11 Commemoration

Remembering the fallen and honoring those who served

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Boulevard South

9/11 Remembrance Celebration in New Port Richey

Honoring the military with the presentation of colors, music, patriotic artwork by school children, and a military vehicle display

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Sims Park, 5547 Main Street in New Port Richey

Free to attend

9/11 Meal Pack

Volunteers can pack hundreds of thousands of meals for those in need

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 East Fowler Avenue

Free to attend

9/11 Remembrance at Madiera Beach

Paying tribute to the victims and honoring the survivors

When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Patriot Park, 424 10th Avenue

Free to attend

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Patriots Park

Presentation of the colors, speeches, tributes, and bell ringing for those lost

Location includes a 2-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center wreckage and a piece of rubble from the attack at the Pentagon

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Boulevard in Venice

Additional information: Bring a chair

14th annual Honoring Our Heroes

Freedom walk, boot display, presentation of colors to honor all Polk County first responders, and paying tribute to those lost

When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven

Additional information: Registration for the Freedom Walk will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Annual 9/11 Memorial Patriot Skate