TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Throughout the Tampa Bay area, groups are gathering to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened 22 years ago.
Events are happening throughout the weekend to pay tribute to those lost in the attacks who were in the buildings and those who were in the line of duty.
WFLA compiled a list of events in the area starting Saturday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11.
9/11 Heroes Run
- Honoring the fallen and raising awareness
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7:50 a.m.
- Where: Al Lopez Park, 4808 North Himes Avenue in Tampa
- Additional Information: Registration
Tunnel 2 Towers: 9/11 Tribute in Clearwater
- Honor Guard flag ceremony, a bell ceremony, a raffle and music
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.
- Where: OCC Road House and Museum, 10575 49th Street North in Clearwater
9/11 Remembrance 5K/10K (Live Virtual)
- Live virtual running event (Facebook group)
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Anywhere
- Additional information: Entry fee to register is around $26 (depending on race); register by Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
5th annual 9/11 Memorial Mile and Local Heroes Awards
- Honoring the memory of those lost and recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of the heroes in the community
- Unveiling a new permanent display of three pieces of World Trade Center steel for local heroes; ceremonial bell at 8:46 a.m. marking the moment the first plane struck
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 (Memorial mile: 8 a.m., Local Heroes Award and unveiling: 8:30 a.m.)
- Where: Tampa Premium Outlets (inside food court), 2300 Grand Cypress Drive in Lutz
9/11 Remembrance Dinner and a Movie
- Mingle with special forces teams and watch “12 Strong,” a movie based on a special forces team sent to Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Where: Urban Stillhouse, 2232 Fifth Avenue South in St. Pete
9/11 Remembrance Events at Sarasota National Cemetery
- Planting of 2,977 mini flags to honor victims
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m.
- Where: USF Sarasota-Manatee, 8350 North Tamiami Trail
- Patriotic performances, speakers, including a retired firefighter injured at the World Trade Center, a 21-gun-salute, and more
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Patriot Plaza, Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72
9/11 Remembrance Special Baseball Game at TD Ballpark
- First responders receive free tickets to TD Ballpark as a tribute to brave first responders
- When: Sunday, Sept. 10 at 12 p.m.
- Where: 373 Douglas Avenue in Dunedin
9/11 Memorial Exhibit
- Veteran education tour, testimonies, photo galleries, Q&A with speakers, and more
- When: Sunday, Sept. 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: Chill Cawfee, 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico
- Additional information: Tickets are free but registration is needed
9/11 Fallen Heroes Memorial in Tampa
- The self-guided walkthrough includes statues, flower arrangements, an iron beam that was salvaged from Tower 2, and more
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Where: 1900 North 20th Street
9/11 Memorial Walk
- 3.43-mile memorial walk from City Hall to Indian Rocks Beach and back
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Belleair Beach Community Center/Town Hall, 444 Causeway Boulevard
- Free to attend
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Zephyrhills
- Displays, exhibits, and guest speakers
- When: Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Where: Zephyrhills Museum of Military History, 39444 South Avenue
- Additional information: Parking and entry is free
City of Gulfport 9/11 Commemoration
- Remembering the fallen and honoring those who served
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Boulevard South
9/11 Remembrance Celebration in New Port Richey
- Honoring the military with the presentation of colors, music, patriotic artwork by school children, and a military vehicle display
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Sims Park, 5547 Main Street in New Port Richey
- Free to attend
9/11 Meal Pack
- Volunteers can pack hundreds of thousands of meals for those in need
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Where: Yuengling Center, 4202 East Fowler Avenue
- Free to attend
9/11 Remembrance at Madiera Beach
- Paying tribute to the victims and honoring the survivors
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Where: Patriot Park, 424 10th Avenue
- Free to attend
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Patriots Park
- Presentation of the colors, speeches, tributes, and bell ringing for those lost
- Location includes a 2-ton steel beam from the World Trade Center wreckage and a piece of rubble from the attack at the Pentagon
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Patriots Park, 800 Venetia Bay Boulevard in Venice
- Additional information: Bring a chair
14th annual Honoring Our Heroes
- Freedom walk, boot display, presentation of colors to honor all Polk County first responders, and paying tribute to those lost
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
- Where: South Central Park in Downtown Winter Haven
- Additional information: Registration for the Freedom Walk will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Annual 9/11 Memorial Patriot Skate
- Wear red, white, and blue for half-off entry, Active law enforcement and military receive free rentals and entry, their families will receive half-off
- When: Monday, Sept. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: SpinNations Skating Center, 8345 Congress Street in Port Richey