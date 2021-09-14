8 places to grab a burger in Tampa, from double cheeseburgers to ‘injectable’ sauce

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We all know Tampa is a great place for Cuban sandwiches, but it’s a pretty awesome place for all kinds of burgers as well.

From a regular cheeseburger with your favorite toppings, to unique burgers that are “injected” with a “syringe” of homemade sauce, to burgers piled high with bacon, jalapeños, onion rings and paired with french fries, if you can think of it, you can more than likely find it around Tampa.

National Cheeseburger Day occurs every year on Sept. 18, which this year, happens to be a Saturday. If you’re looking for something a little different. 8 On Your Side has found all kinds of burgers you can enjoy this weekend, throughout the NFL season and beyond.

The list below is not in any particular order. Don’t see your favorite stop on this list? Let us know where you like to grab even the most simple hamburger by emailing online@wfla.com.

(Courtesy: @nebraskaminimart, @skylerjune)

Location: 4815 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

Nebraska Mini Mart is located in Seminole Heights and features single and double burgers, alongside “Impossible” meat burgers and cheeseburgers, which can be served vegan in a lettuce wrap. Burger combos are available as well, including fries and a soda.

Rotating draft beers, white and red wine, as well as kegged cocktails can be purchased as well.

The location is only open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, check the times on their website before heading out for lunch or dinner.

2. TNT Burger

Location: 7206 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

This spot on North Dale Mabry Highway offers up some very unique eats, including a “COVID-19 Vaccine” burger which features the “real COVID vaccine” (a “syringe” filled with TNT Burger’s homemade smoked sauce to be “injected” into your burger.)

The “Cheesy Beast” burger comes with a warning, it’s for cheese lovers only! The burger, with glazed smoked sausages, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato is “smothered and drenched” in mozzarella cheese.

This location is open from Thursday through Sunday.

Courtesy: Burger Monger

Location: Burger Monger has multiple locations across the Tampa Bay area, including South Tampa and Carrollwood.

You can craft your meal at Burger Monger your way, with cheese, toppings, premium toppings (including applewood bacon, beef chili, avocado and more) and sauces, or you can make the decision a little easier by crafting it their way.

Their burgers include the “Jalapeño Snap” burger with pepper Jack cheese, jalapenos and sriracha mayo and the “Skirted” cheeseburger, which is made with a full cup of cheddar jack “cascading into a toasted cheese skirt surrounding the one-third pound patty,” according to the menu.

Portobello sandwiches and Impossible burgers are also available.

Location: 6920 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa and the first floor of International Plaza

Proteins for burgers here include not just beef and turkey, but veggie, black bean and bison (for a $5 upcharge) as well.

Specialty burgers include the “Doughnut Burger,” a cheeseburger between two glazed donuts, a “Mac n’ Cheese” burger, the “Waffle Burger” with goat cheese, blueberry compote and a honey drizzle, a burger in a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato and pickle and many, many more.

Loaded French fries, empanadas and more are also served at both locations.

Courtesy: Chicago’s Best Burgers

Location: 19255 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz and 1925 W. Brandon Blvd., Brandon

At both locations, this mom and pop shop’s proteins include beef, chicken, turkey, salmon lamb or a veggie patty.

While you can build your own burger, specialty burgers are on the menu here as well, including “Chicago’s Best Burger” with roasted chili peppers, served on a pretzel bun with a cage-free fried egg and Applewood smoked bacon on top. The menu does note that the roasted chili peppers are hot!

“We use a mixture of some of the hottest peppers in the world. We’re not joking on the level of hotness. You’ve been warned!” it reads.

Other unique specialty burgers include “Chicago’s Best Burger Rolls,” which are beef, pepper jack and American cheese, rolled up as an egg rolled, served with sauce, as well as “The Hangover” burger, served with Velveeta cheese, chili, onion, jalapeños, ketchup and mustard on a pretzel bun.

Location: 777 N Ashley Dr., D1 Tampa

Butter’s Burgers are half-pound burgers on caramelized buttered buns, served with seasoned shoestring fries or other substitutions, like onion rings or sweet potato fries.

Many of their specialty burgers are named after Tampa streets, including the “Jackson Street” burger with Havarti and provolone cheeses, ham, pickled jalapenos, sliced pepperoncini peppers, ketchup, mayonnaise and fresh dill. “East Harrison Street” is a vegan black bean burger and “Franklin Street” features smoked brisket, pork belly and Applewood smoked bacon in addition to the burger, topped off with sweet barbeque sauce.

Courtesy: District Tavern

Location: 116 N 12th St, Tampa

District Tavern has much to offer, but burgers are at the top of its handhelds menu. All burgers are served with fries, but can be upgraded to premium sides.

The location’s “Black and Bleu” burger is a blackened brisket blend, bleu cheese, caramelized onions and arugula on toasted brioche. The “Backyard BBQ” burger is a brisket blend with bacon, fried onion straws, barbeque sauce and cheddar, also on toasted brioche.

The Impossible burger is also on the menu and comes on a vegan bun and vegan cheese can be added for $2.

Location: 3917 N Tampa St, Tampa

Thee Burger Spot is a family-owned restaurant serving up your usual burgers, from “Thee Burger” with one patty, to “Thee Big Boy” triple cheeseburger as well as unique gourmet burgers.

“Thee Crazy One” is topped with bologna, salami, ham, pepper jack and American cheese. They also offer a pizza burger, which their menu describes as a quarter-pound burger topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and white American cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Fridays and Saturdays only, you can grab “Thee Glazed One,” which is a bacon cheeseburger between Krispy Kreme glazed donuts.