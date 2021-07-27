8 more places to grab a Cuban sandwich across the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recently, WFLA posted a list of 8 places detailing where you can score a good Cuban sandwich in Tampa. We received so many responses from our viewers across the entire Tampa Bay area that we wanted to put together a second list of where to stop if you need one of the area’s staple sandwiches for lunch or dinner.

Whether you argue if the origins of the sandwich are in Tampa or Miami, the delicious blend of ham, salami, roast pork, cheese, pickles and mustard on delicious Cuban bread sure hits the spot here in Tampa Bay!

Our first list consisted of iconic restaurants and sandwich shops, like the Columbia and West Tampa Sandwich Shop, but we couldn’t stop at just eight and asked our viewers for help.

This list of eight comes from emails we received following the first list, but this is of course not a complete list of where to grab a bite!

1. Alessi Bakery

The iconic Tampa staple was suggested by 8 On Your Side viewer Dena.

The bakery’s deli features 9-inch or foot-long Cuban sandwiches, coming in a classic style, or “hand-carved,” where the slow-roasted pork is marinated in mojo. Both versions of the classic sandwich come with Alessi’s special sauce.

2. Edge City BBQ & Tap

This restaurant, suggested by viewer Darren, boats a menu of chicken, ribs and beer and also features Cuban sandwiches on its menu.

Edge City BBQ & Tap features the sandwich with barbeque mustard aioli and its signature pulled pork on top of fresh Cuban bread.

3. Michelle Faedo’s Tampeño Cuisine

“Michelle Faedo and her husband have been a team for over 25 years,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page, and her location was recommended by WFLA viewer Jim.

In addition to a traditional Cuban sandwich, Michelle also features her “famous hybrid” Cuban sandwich, which can be ordered on not just Cuban bread, but Pumpernickel, wheat, white or a coca bun. Different toppings including arugula and Roma tomatoes can be ordered, as well as different spreads, including garlic butter and mayo.

4. McDivots Wings and Raw Bar

Viewer Homero sent us the recommendation of McDivots in Westchase for a great Cuban sandwich. The restaurant’s GrubHub menu says that its Cuban sandwich has over one to two pounds of roast pork, ham turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard and mayo.

5. Bobby’s Sandwich Shop

This recommendation came to us from a viewer named Silver and is set in West Tampa. Their Facebook page features photos of Cuban sandwiches that will make your mouth water, in addition to other delicacies, including breakfast.

6. La Lechonera

Another recommendation from Silver was La Lechonera, located on Armenia Avenue here in Tampa.

The location’s Cuban sandwiches are only $2.25, with an added $0.25 for cheese.

7. Florida Bakery

Another staple on West Columbus Drive, the bakery features both breakfast and lunch/dinner-style Cuban sandwiches. Their other sandwich delicacies are also topped off on Cuban bread, like the Frita (a Cuban burger), a Croqueta or even just a simple tuna or salami sandwich.

8. Pipo’s Cafe

Pipo’s Cafe, which has three locations in St. Petersburg, offers an “original Pipo’s Pork” sandwich, in addition to the la media noche, as well as a “veggie Cuban” sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onion and peppers with a customer’s choice of cheese.