8 fun things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend, from WrestleMania to spicy peppers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As more and more Floridians receive the coronavirus vaccine, life is returning to “normal” and events are beginning to return in a safe and socially-distanced fashion.

This WrestleMania weekend, 8 is On Your Side with eight events across the Tampa Bay area for you and your family to enjoy if you’re comfortable venturing back out.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. ‘Legends of Wrestling’ WrestleMania watch party at Dr. BBQ

Dr. BBQ, located at 1101 1st Ave. in St. Petersburg, will be hosting two watch parties for the “Showcase of the Immortals” on Saturday and Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Former WWE legends and Hall of Famers, including Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Chavo Guerro, Lisa Marie Varon and more will be in attendance.

2. Par-Tee at the Wharf

Sparkman Wharf is holding its third annual putt-putt event this weekend, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in the 9-hole putt-putt course. Registration is $5. Those who donate can enter a 50′ hole-in-one challenge to try and win a gift card from a Sparkman Wharf retailer.

3. Pasco Beer & Burger Festival

The festival is returning to Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is limited to the first 2,000 guests and will feature 10 brewers and 10 burger artisans, as well as live music. The event will be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Saturday, with free craft beer samples from noon until 3 p.m. while supplies last.

4. Cruising St. Pete Mid-Century Tour

The self-guided tour will take place during Tampa Bay Design week on Saturday. Those interested can check out St. Petersburg’s Mid-Century Modern residential & commercial local treasures. This tour will take viewers for a drive through Historic Old NE, Snell Isle, down to the Pink Streets.

5. ‘Doggy Noses and Yoga Poses’ at Two Shepherds Taproom

The first dog bar in Tampa will be hosting a benefit event on Saturday. The yoga event will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and registration is $35 to benefit Fluff Animal Rescue. A pint of beer will be offered for free after the class for those 21+. Bring your own yoga mat!

6. Second Saturday Art Walk

It’s that time again for the art walk in St. Petersburg. The free celebration of the arts will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. In the 20 trolley stops, there are 40 studios and galleries featuring around 200 artists. Free Art Walk trolleys run every 30 minutes.

7. Wrestlecon

The Wrestlecon convention will be held at the Westin Tampa Waterside hotel WrestleMania weekend and though online ticket sales have ended, walk-up tickets are still available. The convention will take place Friday and Saturday. Special guests include Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, Mark Henry, Matt Cardona, Sean Waltman, Madusa and many, many more.

8. 14th Annual Pinellas Pepper Fest

This free hot and spicy event will take place both Saturday and Sunday this weekend and admission is free. The event touts “bands, beer, BBQ, sauces, salsas, rubs, pepper plants” and more. The event will be held at England Brothers Bandshell Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.