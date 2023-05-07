TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to “party like it’s your birthday” this summer because Grammy and Emmy-winning rapper-actor 50 Cent is coming to Tampa!

Last week, 50 Cent announced his new world tour, “The Final Lap Tour,” which consists of 39 shows in the United States. The rapper will also perform in West Palm Beach as well.

According to Live Nation Entertainment, Busta Rhymes and Jeremiah will open the shows. The rapper is set to perform at Tampa’s MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale is set to go on sale Wednesday, May 10. Ticket sales for the public are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Prices for the shows have yet to be announced.

50 Cent announced the “Final Lap” tour in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of his “game-changing” debut album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.'”

Most notably, the world last saw 50 Cent perform during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in 2022, when he gave his performance while hanging upside down. He was joined by Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.